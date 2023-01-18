67º

North Miami Beach business at a halt as mayor, city attorney squabble

Terrell Forney, Reporter

The city attorney for North Miami Beach stormed out of a meeting after challenging the mayor.

Additionally, Local 10 News has learned that city leaders haven’t been able to conduct any business for months.

The tension was evident right from the start, as North Miami’s Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo and City Attorney Hans Ottinot at odds over conducting what was supposed to be a routine commission meeting.

Ottinot’s job has been on the line in recent weeks as several newly elected commissioners have made moves to fire him and the city manager.

There was no official business conducted Tuesday night however, as three commissioners were absent.

All of this as DeFillipo’s residency is being scrutinized after an ethics complaint let to a third party investigation that allegedly revealed he has lived in Davie.

