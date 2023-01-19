2 injured in shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A white Mercedes-Benz that was splattered with blood was towed away Thursday morning following a shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach.

The shooting was reported in the early morning hours near the 3000 block of State Road 84.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, BSO deputies from the Dania Beach district were notified that two men had arrived to a local hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Caro said the men had been inside a car when people inside another vehicle shot at them.

Sky 10 was above the area later in the morning as blood was splattered on the driver’s-side door and front of the Mercedes.

“This morning, I saw this commotion here. I’m thinking that the guy thought this here was an exit to go somewhere else. You know, trying to get away from the bad people,” one man in the area told Local 10 News.

BSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.