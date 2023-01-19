Body found inside burning vehicle in Fort Lauderdale school parking lot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a burning vehicle Thursday morning.

Police officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the parking lot of the Calvary Chapel/Calvary Christian Academy just after 3 a.m.

Detective Ali Adamson, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, said first responders arrived to the 6400 block of NW 21st Avenue to find the car fully engulfed in flames.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, authorities discovered the body of a man inside the car.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The victim’s cause of death remains unclear at this time.