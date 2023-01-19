Deerfield Beach man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 36-year-old man from Deerfield Beach was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

According to prosecutors, Cash Lucas had his sentence enhanced for having at least two prior felony convictions for controlled substance offenses.

Investigators said Lucas went to a Deerfield Beach gas station on Aug. 18 to sell fentanyl to a confidential informant.

Prior to the attempted sale, authorities followed Lucas to the gas station and arrested him.

According to a press release, officers recovered fentanyl from Lucas during the arrest.

