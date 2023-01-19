DeSantis proposes permanent ban on COVID-19 mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a permanent ban on COVID-19 mandates in Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing legislation to permanently ban COVID-19 health measures aimed at mitigating the virus.

DeSantis’ proposal would permanently prohibit COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida.

Florida schools would also not be allowed to institute COVID-19 vaccine or mask requirements.

Businesses would not be allowed to require masks and employers would not be allowed to hire or fire employees based on vaccine status.

“They sought to discriminate against Americans based on vaccination status, by treating them different in their own workplaces,” DeSantis said while announcing the proposal. “They sought to impose masking requirements on everyone from spectators at sporting events to young schoolchildren.”

According to CNN, House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, responded to the proposal by calling the governor “the number one peddler of a dangerous message from the anti-vax establishment.”

“It is a fake ideology with real consequences – 84,000-plus dead Floridians and counting,” she said. “Masks work, the CDC has proven that. The mRNA vaccines work.”