Police: Fort Lauderdale man facing DUI charges after racing, fleeing from police in Margate

MARGATE. Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Thursday morning after racing other vehicles and then fleeing from police while driving under the influence, authorities said.

Margate police said Jason Decilian, 21, was speeding in a Chevy Camaro, around 3 a.m. near 100 State Road 7 and Atlantic Boulevard.

After trying to conduct a traffic stop, police said Decilian continued driving at a high speed along with a dark-colored sedan when officers flashed their lights, according to the arrest report.

After trying to catch up to both drivers, police said Decilian made an evasive eastbound turn on Atlantic Boulevard.

After losing sight of the Camaro, police sent another unit out which spotted his vehicle stopped after it had crashed into a wooden FPL pole, the report stated.

After approaching the vehicle, Decilian, along with two other passengers were inside the vehicle.

After speaking to Decilian, police said they smelled a “strong odor from an alcohol beverage” coming from his breath, according to the report.

According to the report, authorities also noticed his eyes to be “glassy” and bloodshot.

Officers said Decilian admitted that he and his two passengers shared a “handle” of an alcoholic beverage after celebrating his brother’s birthday at a bar in Margate.

Decilian told police that he was driving at a high speed because another vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed, according to the report.

The rear passenger in the vehicle agreed to speak to police and told them that they were racing a black Dodge Challenger and a white Chevy Camaro.

The passenger told officers that he was aware of the police lights and sirens and that Decilian said he was “not trying to be the one to get in trouble with law enforcement.”

Police said that Decilian caused damage to the pole, which FPL valued at between $50,000 to $60,000, according to the report.

Decilian faces charges of driving under the influence resulting in property damage, fleeing/eluding police with disregard for persons or property, racing on a highway and reckless driving with disregard for person or property.