Landmark South Beach Regal Cinema on Lincoln Road set to close

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Regal Cinemas will be closing several movie theaters across the country. Included on the closure list is South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax on popular Lincoln Road.

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following the pandemic.

According to a report this week, Cineworld will reject leases at 39 theatres across the United States beginning on Feb. 15.

Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton is also on the list for South Florida theaters.

At least 500 other Regal Cinema locations will remain open.

According to the Regal Cinema website, the chain is the second largest in the country, second to AMC Theaters.

According to CinemaTreasures.org, Regal Cinemas South Beach 18 opened June 16, 1999 with a total of 2,799 seats.