Police: Woman burned in fiery crash with Miami-Dade detective

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman was hurt in a fiery two-car crash involving a Miami-Dade police detective in Miami Gardens Friday morning, according to police.

The crash happened in the early morning hours at Northwest 12th Avenue and 183rd Street.

Police said the detective was driving his or her car westbound on Northwest 183rd Street when the other vehicle, traveling eastbound, collided with the unmarked cruiser.

Medics rushed the woman, who was a passenger in the other vehicle, to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital with burn injuries, police said.

Officials said she was the only person hurt in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated on scene for minor cuts, according to police.

Police did not specify who they believed was at fault in the collision or whether they issued any citations.