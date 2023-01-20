Seaglass Rosé Experience is back for a cause on Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s time to stop and smell the rosé on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

For the next three days, you can eat and drink on the beach while supporting cancer research in Florida as the Seaglass Rosé Experience is here!

Miles of sand has been transformed into a pink escape.

The event, which sits right across from the Hilton Beach Resort, will also have food, music and dancing.

In its third year, the event will have more to wine about, including more than 30 rosé brands, tequila, rum and craft beers, plus 20 VIP cabanas.

“When you incorporate food, wine, music, it’s the three ingredients for an amazing recipe for fun. I think Seaglass has accomplished that,” the event’s founder, Carlos Suarez, said.

Fort Lauderdale Beach has transformed into a rosé paradise, where you can come, raise your glass and party all while supporting a good cause.

“This event is to raise money and awareness for Drive Pink and Cancer through AutoNation,” Suarez said. “It’s an honor to raise awareness for cancer. Me being a cancer survivor and to have been cancer free for the last 3 and a half years. It’s a big deal. I think cancer empowers you.”

And make sure you come out pretty in pink!

“Everyone dresses up in their best. In their pink, linen and flowers,” Suarez said. “It’s almost like going to the Kentucky Derby and walking through Churchill Downs, and as soon as you walk in, fashion smacks you right in the face, and it does that here at Seaglass.”

To get your ticket to the event, visit https://seaglassexperience.com/