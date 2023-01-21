13 displaced in Dania Beach apartment fire

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – An apartment fire in Dania Beach left eight adults, three children and two juveniles displaced Saturday morning.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane, crews received a call around 10:50 a.m. for a structure fire located near the 75th block of Northwest 13th Avenue.

Kane said upon arrival, units observed heavy smoke conditions coming from the rear of a single-story multiplex apartment.

According to authorities, firefighters aggressively attacked a fire located in the rear of one of the apartments which were rapidly brought under control. The fire was declared out after 15 minutes.

About 30 firefighters responded to the scene, according to Kane.

Kane reported that eight adults and fire children received aid from the Red Cross. Two juveniles were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but not transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.