Florida Keys man arrested after breaking into home, assaulting man, authorities say

Edward Jack Burke, 46, was charged with burglary with a battery.

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man was arrested Friday after forcing his way into a residence and attacking a man, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Edward Jack Burke, 46, was charged with burglary with a battery.

Authorities said MCSO was called to Campers Cover RV Park around 10:40 a.m. when they found a 20-year-old man who stated Burke arrived at the residence looking for a family member and demanding to be let in.

According to Linhardt, the victim stated Burke forced his way inside and hit him.

Detectives said the victim grabbed a knife for protection and a physical altercation ensued.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported.

Deputies said Burke was found at his residence shortly thereafter. He confessed and was later taken to jail.