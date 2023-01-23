Dirty Dining: Inspector finds 31 violations at Kendall restaurant, finds rodent droppings in Thai restaurant’s pan

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We have said it before and we will say it again: For some reason Inspectors in District 1 (Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys) who work for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation don’t follow the same rules as inspectors in other areas.

In Broward, places with roaches are ordered shut, but in Miami Dade, they get a warning.

We will publish a list of all the places where roaches and insects are found, ordered shut or not.

Below is a list of places that had rodent, roach, and or insect issues last week in South Florida.

ALL the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection.

**CHEF ADRIANNE’S VINEYARD RESTAURANT

11717 SHERRI LANE

KENDALL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 1/18/23

31 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on the floor near the garbage receptacle at the cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on the floor by the cook line.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food stored in ice is used for drinks. See stop sale. Observed plastic bottles and zip lock bags stored inside drink ice at the bar.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed reach in cooler located by cook line soiled with accumulated food debris inside. Observed interior of hot holding cabinet soiled with food debris. Observed soda gun nozzle at bar soiled.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine. Observed top of ware washing machine soiled.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed front line hand washing sink with debris and a cup inside.”

“Wiping cloth quaternary ammonium compound sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength. Observed quaternary ammonium solution at 0 ppm. Manager adjusted to 200ppm.”

***NEW YORK PASTA GARDEN

1075 DUVAL STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 1/18/23

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area. Observed approximately 4-5 small flies in food prep area on apron hung up on the wall. Observed 5 small flying insects on shelf holding food above desert reach in cooler. Observed 5-10 small flying insects on and inside bag holding soiled aprons in kitchen . Observed 5 small flying insects around slicer.”

“Insect control device installed over soda dispenser and ice bin in kitchen. Also above mixer in kitchen.”

“Non-service animals in the food establishment or on-premises. Observed one live chicken walking around inside the kitchen in prep area and on cook-line then into dry storage area and next Exiting the kitchen through a torn screen door.”

“Cleaned and sanitized equipment or utensils not properly stored. Observed shelving holding clean pots and ps located in fenced area with no solid roof in back of restaurant.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Fresh garlic in oil at 70 F sitting on countertop. In reach-in cooler: cut tomatoes (47*F - Cold Holding); cheese (49*F - Cold Holding); lasagna (46*F - Cold Holding).”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Hand wash sink is being used to hold fryer basket while flouring hearts of palm over a garbage can.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***MY LITTLE CAPTAIN GOURMET

18400 NW 75TH PLACE

COUNTRY CLUB OF MIAMI AREA

INSPECTION DATE 1/18/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach on the kitchen floor underneath of hand wash sink. Repeat Violation.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach on the kitchen floor, one dead roach on the kitchen wall by the kitchen entrance. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed hot holding box#1 cheese pizza (117°F - Hot Holding); hot holding box #2 cheese pizza (122°F - Hot Holding), for less than 4 hours as per operator. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed hot holding box#1 cheese pizza (117°F - Hot Holding); hot holding box #2 cheese pizza (122°F - Hot Holding), for less than 4 hours as per operator. Operator discarded it. Repeat Violation.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed exterior of food container soiled.”

***CAFFE DI MAURO

1464 WASHINGTON AVE

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 1/18/22

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10 small flying insects flying next to the dishwasher and approximately 5 small flying insects next to ice machine in ware washing room observed all small flying insects are flying in the air and not touching food or food contact surfaces, ware wash room is separated from kitchen area.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

***THAI ME UP

2389 WILTON DRIVE

WILTON MANORS

ORDERED SHUT 1/17/23

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/18/21

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 5 rodent droppings on bag-in-box rack, 8 rodent droppings in pan on floor alongside reach in freezer - back storage room. Back storage room is separate from kitchen with its own entrance in back and contains freezers with food storage, ice machine and dry goods. Operator immediately removed the rodent droppings and began cleaning the storage room.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine.”

“Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded.”

“In-use ice scoop stored on soiled surface between uses. Operator removed scoop.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Chlorine 0ppm. Operator set up triple sink sanitizing - chlorine 100ppm.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

***TIN CUP

COOPER COLONY EXECUTIVE GOLF COURSE

5050 SW 90TH AVENUE

COOPER CITY

ORDERED SHUT 1/17/23

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 25 rodent droppings on shelf in alcohol storage room where unopened bottles of Vodka, wine and whiskey area stored. Storage room is a separate room form kitchen. Operator cleaned and sanitized shelves during inspection.”

“Interior of oven has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris in cook line. Interior of microwave soiled in kitchen.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Observed raw shell eggs stored over unwashed bell peppers in the walk in cooler. Operator removed raw shelled eggs and properly stored.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Wall Fan in cook line soiled with accumulated dust.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Observed container of hot-dogs marked 01/4/2023 in Grista cooler at cook line. Per operator, hot-dogs were placed in container the night before.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in walk-in cooler// cooked pasta 48°F cold holding, cooked rice 47°F cold holding, raw beef 45°F cold holding. Per operator, delivery came in less than 2 hrs. before inspection and door was left opened. Operator moved to another reach in cooler to quick chill.”

“Commercially processed reduced oxygen packaged fish bearing a label indicating that it is to remain frozen until time of use no longer frozen and not removed from reduced oxygen package. Observed thawed fish still in original vacuum packaging in three-door flip-top cooler at the cook line. Per operator, fish was thawed less than four hours before inspection. Advised operator to remove fish from packaging and properly store. Operator cut packages during inspection.”