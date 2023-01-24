Adult, 2 children airlifted to hospital after vehicle slams into parked cars in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a serious crash that happened Monday night in Miami Gardens.

Two children were injured as a result of the crash.

In surveillance video of the crash obtained by Local 10 News, a vehicle can be seen speeding down the road near Northwest 162nd Terrace and 22nd Avenue in Miami Gardens before it smashes into three parked cars.

A large light pole then falls on top of the cars.

Two of the cars were left badly smashed in the rear while the third car was also damaged.

The owner of the cars spoke to Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter. He said he tried to help the people inside the car that caused the crash, adding that it was a woman and two children inside.

That man provided cell phone video that showed the cars and the poll up close.

Local 10 News’ cameras also captured video of two children and an adult being air lifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The man who helped the children says they were unconscious when he helped them.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, though it does not appear that the driver tried to brake when watching the video.