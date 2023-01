The FBI released these photographs of a bank robber on Tuesday in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County.

The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.

No one was injured during the bank robbery. The FBI is asking anyone with information about the case to call 754-703-2000.