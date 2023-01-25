BSO: ‘I’ll light this whole school up,’ father says after bringing gun on campus

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A 27-year-old father has been arrested after he brought a gun to his daughter’s school in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a student and Khalid Webb-Bryan’s daughter had been arguing over the course of a few weeks, and Webb-Bryan confronted the student about it on Jan. 12.

According to the student, she had just left Central Charter School, located at 4515 N. State Road 7, and was waking through a nearby gas station parking lot when Webb-Bryan called her over to his car.

Deputies said Webb-Bryan asked the girl why she was “bothering” his daughter and began cursing at her.

The victim told deputies she then saw Webb-Bryan holding a handgun, which he handed to his daughter who then placed it on the seat between herself and the center console.

The victim told deputies Webb-Bryan then asked her what kind of car her mother drives, but she refused to tell him and he drove away.

The girl told her mother what happened when she got hone.

According to the arrest report, Webb-Bryan confronted the girl’s mother days later on Jan. 17 after seeing her on the school’s sports practice field after track practice, and asked her if there was a problem.

“Yes, you cursed at my daughter,” the woman said she told him.

The woman told deputies Webb-Bryan then told her, “I don’t give a f***. I’ll light this whole school up about my mother f***ing daughter,” and told her to call her “baby daddy” and he would “light his a** up” too.

According to the report, the woman’s daughter, who was standing behind her mother, then saw Webb-Bryan remove a black handgun from his pants pocket, rack it and then place it back in his pocket.

The mother told authorities she also saw him placing the gun back in his pocket and asked him, “What, you have a gun?” and he responded, “Yes, I have a license to carry.”

Deputies said the woman informed him that he can’t wave a gun around unless there was a threat and he told her, “I don’t give a f***.”

According to the report, the mother then took out her cellphone to take photos of Webb-Bryan and his car, at which time he called her a “snitching a** b****, and then left the school.

He was taken into custody Jan. 18 on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property.