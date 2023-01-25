Cooper City commissioners approve Grand Mosque, but set limit on height of minarets

Residents express concerns over new 3-story mosque set for construction in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A Grand Mosque is coming to Cooper City.

The Cooper City Commission voted early Wednesday morning in favor of the project to build the Grand Mosque on the site of the current mosque near Stirling Road and Southwest 106th Avenue.

After the project was first approved by Broward County officials last year, some people in Cooper City came forward to say they were concerned about the proposed height of the building.

Nur-Ul-Islam of South Florida had planned to build a three-story school building and a mosque with three minarets.

Minarets are towers that are typically constructed atop mosques to call for Muslim prayer.

One of the proposed minarets was planned to be 100 feet tall, which would be over standard regulation.

Commissioner Ryan Shrouder said the commission approved the project but said the Grand Mosque dome and minarets could not be taller than 50 feet high.

Nur-Ul-Islam also agreed to move the structure at least 200 feet away from any nearby homes.