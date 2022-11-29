Development concerns arise as new 3-story mosque set for construction in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – After a mosque was approved by Broward County officials to be built in Cooper City, development issues arose on Tuesday after the proposed height of the building has caused concern for neighbors.

The Nur-Ul-Islam is building a new three-story school building and a mosque with three minarets.

The project is slated to grow the current home of the mosque near Stirling Road and Southwest 106th Avenue.

The towers that are typically constructed atop mosques are used to call for Muslim prayer.

The issue is over the proposed height for one of the minarets, which stands over 100 feet and would be over standard regulation.

Operators of the mosque are seeking a variance that is being met with a lot of opposition from neighbors.

The plan was originally approved by Broward County years ago but since then, the mosque has been annexed into Cooper City and the deal timed out.

Mosque leaders have agreed to drainage and traffic improvements to the area and the city’s own planning and zoning board has given an official recommendation to pass the measure.

City leaders will make a decision on Tuesday on the proposed height and construction plans of the mosque.