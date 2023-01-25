Davie 911 caller’s son hears bullet whiz past head during shooting, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A 22-year-old college student faces a felony charge after Davie police say he drove up and down a neighborhood street and fired more than a dozen gunshots into the air, narrowly missing at least one person.

That’s according to documents obtained by Local 10 News on Wednesday.

Noah Michael Donato, listed in an arrest report as a Nova Southeastern University student originally from Colorado, faced charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and disorderly conduct.

According to the report, at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 14, nine 911 callers on and around West Rolling Hills Circle reported an “active shooting” to authorities.

“The calls received indicated that a possible gray SUV was driving up and down the (street) and the driver was shooting out of the vehicle and had done so over a dozen times,” Davie Detective Kenny Fernandez wrote. “One caller then indicated that his son heard a bullet fly past his head.”

A witness told police that he was in his home, heard several gunshots from the outside, then exited his home to see the silver SUV parked on West Rolling Hills Circle.

He then saw the SUV drive away and heard additional gunshots, Fernandez wrote.

Moments later, Donato returned to the witness’s apartment complex, got out and urinated, police said. The report states he then got back into the vehicle, drive it through the grass and back onto the street, where police pulled him over and detained him.

Police said they saw a black pistol in the SUV’s rear floorboard with its slide locked to the rear, indicating that it was fired until empty or manually locked back. They said they also found “several” shell casings and live rounds.

Police said they also found six spent shell casings at different locations along the roadway.

Police said Donato did not speak to officers. He was not listed in Broward County jail listings as of Wednesday afternoon.