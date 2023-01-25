Miami police search for missing 11-year-old boy

MIAMI – Miami police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Bryan Tathum was reported missing on Tuesday.

He weighs about 90 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Bryan was last seen in the Little Havana area wearing a red hoodie, purple polo, khaki pants and black shoes.

He is possibly riding a green bicycle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or their Non-Emergency Line at 305-579-6111.

No other details about Bryan’s disappearance have been released.