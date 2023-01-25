Military aircrafts fly in Miami during scheduled training, police say

(Rahmat Gul, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Noisy military aircraft have been flying in Miami on Tuesday and Wednesday during a planned U.S. Department of Defense training, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The public announcement Monday warned that the urban DOD aviation training carried “inherent risks to personal safety” and it was conducted “in coordination” with local and federal officials.

It also included a promise: “Every effort will be made to ensure this training is conducted safely.”

Witnesses reported seeing a Chinook helicopter on Tuesday in Brickell and downtown Miami.

“A military helicopter just flew by our apartment so close it shook our windows,” Jamila Rowser wrote on Twitter.

