New details released after body found inside vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released new details Wednesday, a day after a body was discovered inside a vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater.

According to authorities, the body appeared to be that of an adult male.

Foul play is not suspected, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim’s exact age and identity is unknown at this time.

The body was discovered Tuesday afternoon behind the university in the area of Northwest 117th Avenue and 22nd Street.

A spokesperson for Keiser University confirmed to Local 10 News in an email Tuesday that the investigation does not involve anyone affiliated with the university.

“The developing situation has no relation to the University or its students, faculty, or staff. The campus is safe, and classes continue uninterrupted,” the spokesperson said.

The death investigation remains ongoing. Police said the incident is being handled as an “unclassified death” at this time.