Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street.

Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson South Medical Center and the other victim went to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital. Both men suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Police didn’t specify their conditions.

An MDPD spokesperson said police did not have suspect information as of Wednesday morning.