Police: Soccer player arrested after punching referee, kicking him in head

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County have arrested a soccer player who was caught on camera kicking a referee.

According to police report, 33-year-old Nelson Aviles-Rolon approached the referee and began insulting him following a soccer match on Jan. 8 at the Kendall Soccer Park located at 8011 Southwest 127th Avenue.

The confrontation escalated, police said, and Aviles-Rolon punched the referee and kicked the him in the head after he fell to the ground.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and brought the referee to a nearby urgent care for treatment.

On Tuesday, over two weeks after the incident took place, Alvies-Rolon surrendered to police.

He was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in northwest Miami-Dade and is facing multiple counts of battery.