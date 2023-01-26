Detectives ask for help with finding North Lauderdale woman

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old woman from North Lauderdale.

According to detectives, Gerone Beaubrun was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday near the 7900 block of West McNab Road.

Beaubrun is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and a scar on her upper lip. She was last seen wearing a green floral dress and black shoes.

According to her husband, Beaubrun may be experiencing dementia.

Anyone with information on Beaubrun’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.