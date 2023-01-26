FBI: Man wearing face mask, glasses robs bank in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a man who they said robbed a bank in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday.

The robbery occurred around 4:55 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1862 W. Hillsborough Blvd.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the robber, who was wearing a face mask, glasses and beanie to conceal his identity, entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired, Marshall said.

Marshall declined to confirm how much money, if any, was taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery or any other FBI investigation is urged to call 754-703-2000.