Man on moped opens fire on Miami Gardens roadway, striking victim in neck

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after they said a man in a car was shot in the neck.

It happened in the area of the 3200 block of 166th Street in Miami Gardens, right beside Saint Thomas University.

Police said the gunman driver away on a moped after opening fire.

Authorities found the man who had been shot and said he was conscious when they airlifted him to the hospital.

Local 10 News’ cameras observed a bullet hole in the victim’s vehicle as it was being towed away.

There has been no update on the condition of the victim.

Police have yet to provide a description of the suspect.