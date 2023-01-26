North Miami police chief to retire in March

MIAMI – Chief Larry Juriga announced on Thursday that he is moving forward with his March 5 retirement from the North Miami Police Department.

Juriga, the son of a 30-year veteran of the department, joined NMPD in 1994. The father of three moved up the ranks until he was appointed interim chief in 2017 and chief in 2018.

Juriga is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Florida Police Chiefs Association, the Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police, the FBI National Academy Associates, and the Police Executive Research Forum.