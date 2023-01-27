Homestead Kindergarten student found with gun in backpack, father facing felony charge

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing a felony charge after his 6-year-old son brought a gun to school.

According to Homestead police, officers responded to the Keys Gate Charter School located at 2000 Southeast 28th Avenue after administrators alerted to a student who was found with a gun.

Police said it was a Kindergarten student and that the firearm was found in the child’s backpack.

Investigators determined the father of the child, 39-year-old Reginald McCoy, put the gun in the backpack and forgot it was in there when the student was brought to school, police said.

No injuries were reported.

A representative for the Keys Gate Charter School provided Local 10 News with a copy of a statement that was sent home to parents. It read, in part:

“We are so proud of a student who saw a suspicious item and immediately reported this to a trusted adult. The item turned out to be an unloaded weapon brought by a young student. We immediately involved law enforcement and no students or staff were ever in any danger.”

Police charged McCoy with child neglect, a third degree felony.