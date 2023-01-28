Rescue crews respond to three-alarm fire in Miami Gardens apartment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Rescue crews responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in Miami Gardens on Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews received a call of an apartment fire around 10:30 a.m. near the 39500 block of Northwest 177th Street.

Authorities said firefighters encountered heavy fire throughout the structure.

Rescue crews said the fire wasn’t under control until 12:34 p.m.

Local 10 News was at the scene where flames were seen bursting through of the roof of numerous units.

According to authorities, 75 units were affected by the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.