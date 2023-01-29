Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Miami Beach building with crowbar

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly breaking into a building and then running from police.
It happened Saturday at a building located at 600 15th Street in Miami Beach.
According to police, 20-year-old Allan Mauricio Anariva-Avila was observed by a witness breaking into the building using a crowbar.
The witness had a photo of Anariva-Avila that was provided to the responding officers, police said.
Officers located the suspect, who took off over a fence behind the building.
A perimeter was established and Anariva-Avila was found with the assistance of a K-9 officer.
After being taken into custody, Anariva-Avila eventually confessed to the crime, according to his arrest report.
He appeared in bond court on Sunday and is facing multiple felony charges.