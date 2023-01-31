Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say

33-year-old Edson Baron and 27-year-old Samorra Baron are accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.

Police said that upon arrival, many other parked vehicles and “numerous” auto parts were scattered throughout the property.

After obtaining a search warrant for the property, detectives said they located five vehicles that were reported stolen from multiple jurisdictions within Florida and North Carolina.

Authorities said the homeowners, 33-year-old Edson Baron and 27-year-old Samorra Baron were both arrested after the search.

According to investigators, two unreported stolen vehicles were also identified, as well as one vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number (VIN) and another vehicle with a stolen engine.

Conwell said detectives also recovered various auto parts which included 18 doors, 11 trunk lids, 10 catalytic converters, 8 airbags and 28 tires and rims.

Both suspects are facing five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN and operating of a chop shop.