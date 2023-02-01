2 die, including boy, after car shot up near elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, including a boy, were inside a vehicle that was shot up late Tuesday night in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of Northwest Sixth Avenue, approaching 151st Street, near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School.

Miami-Dade police said at least one person opened fire into the vehicle, shooting the male driver and the juvenile who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Video from the scene shows investigators examining that car, with the driver’s side door propped open. At least five bullet holes in the vehicle were visible from the street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the two victims to the nearest trauma center, where both succumbed to their injuries.

Police confirmed that one of the rear seat passengers was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The fourth person inside the car was unharmed.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.