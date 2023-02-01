Man accused of propositioning teen at Miami library, exposing himself

MIAMI – A 29-year-old man faces a felony sexual battery charge after Miami police said he propositioned a teen at a library in the city’s Little River neighborhood and then masturbated in front of her.

According to an arrest report, Jonathan Darcelin, who lives on the streets of Miami, came up to the 16-year-old girl as she sat at a table in the Little River Branch Library, located at 160 NE 79th St. at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Darcelin sat about eight feet away from her and propositioned her for oral sex.

“Shorty, let’s go to the bathroom and give me some h***,” police said he told the teen.

Darcelin “then exposed his penis to the victim and started to masturbate,” police wrote in the report.

The girl reported what happened to the library’s manager, who kicked Darcelin out, according to police.

A Miami police officer located Darcelin at a nearby 7-Eleven and identified him based on video the victim provided, the report states.

Police took Darcelin to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

In addition to the sexual battery charge, he also faces a charge of indecent exposure.

Jail records show he was being held without bond on a warrant case.