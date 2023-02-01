Teen driver slams Mustang into Miramar home

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Surveillance video captured the moments a teenage driver lost control of his car and slammed into a Broward County home.

The car was left mangled along the side of the Miramar home located off Tara Road.

The driver, 17-year-old Dmarion Roundtree, said he lost control of his Ford Mustang while trying to avoid another car.

“I swerved off the road, swerved back on, but there was a car, swerved back off and was into the house,” he said.

Cameras across the street were rolling at the moment of impact.

The Mustang barreled into the side of the home where Jacques Gilbert was asleep in a back room.

“I was at home, I was asleep, then all of a sudden I heard something,” Gilbert said. “It was ‘boom.’”

Gilbert walked out to find Roundtree and his two friends.

“I got out and went into the backseat to make sure my friend was straight,” Roundtree said.

One teen was left with a busted lip, but no one was seriously hurt inside the car or the home.

The impact, however, left a gaping hole in the house.

Gilbert said the person who lives in that room was thankfully at work at the time.

“Accidents happen,” he said. “Thank God nobody got hurt, just the house.”

Miramar police said they are investigating what made Roundtree lose control of the car.