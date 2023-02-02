Court once again sides with residents in Calusa development fight

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of the Calusa neighborhood in southwest Miami-Dade have scored another huge win.

A state appeals court Wednesday once again sided with residents fighting a developer’s plan to build hundreds of homes on a former golf course.

A court previously ruled in favor of residents back in November.

Residents there had asked that the county’s original zoning decision be quashed because there wasn’t proper notice.

The latest decision means developers have to start from scratch and ask the county for approval.

Many residents opposed the plan because of concerns over traffic congestion, lack of infrastructure and the environment.

Residents argued multiple protected bird species nested there, which state officials confirmed.

