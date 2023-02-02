73º

Local News

Former NSU professor reported missing in Wilton Manors

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Wilton Manors, Broward County
Authorities are searching for missing 69=year-old James Doan, who formerly taught at Nova Southeastern University. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 69-year-old man missing from Wilton Manors since Monday, the agency announced Wednesday.

The agency said Dr. James Doan was last seen in the Wilton Manors area.

According to the FDLE, Dean is a former professor at Nova Southeastern University.

Doan was last seen wearing a teal long-sleeved shirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email