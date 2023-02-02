Former NSU professor reported missing in Wilton Manors

Authorities are searching for missing 69=year-old James Doan, who formerly taught at Nova Southeastern University.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 69-year-old man missing from Wilton Manors since Monday, the agency announced Wednesday.

The agency said Dr. James Doan was last seen in the Wilton Manors area.

According to the FDLE, Dean is a former professor at Nova Southeastern University.

Doan was last seen wearing a teal long-sleeved shirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150.