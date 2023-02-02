‘I don’t have my person’: Wife hopes husband wounded in Miami Gardens shooting will come home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As Miami Gardens police investigate a possible road rage shooting last Wednesday, the victim’s wife tells Local 10 News that she’s praying every day for her husband to return home.

Someone shot Robert Gomes, a mechanic, as he was working on a client’s car near Northwest 166th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Lucimara Gomes said her husband, a mechanic, was working on a client’s car when he got into a verbal altercation while driving home with someone on a dirt bike.

“I believe it was just an exchange of words and he shot,” she said.

Robert Gomes was struck with a bullet fired through the driver’s side window.

“He works very hard,” Lucimara Gomes said. “He works very hard for you, for his family.”

Robert Gomes is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Truama Center, but has a long road ahead of him, his wife says.

Lucimara says she doesn’t have her husband, whom she describes as her “best friend,” at home and it hurts her to the core.

“I don’t have my person,” she said. “He knows me. He’s got my back.”

Robert’s entire life is his family, Lucimara Gomes said. He has two young children, Sara, 10, and Noa, 8.

She said Robert still can’t speak, but can write.

“One of the first things he (wrote) is ‘how is Noa and Sara?’” Gomes said. “I said ‘OK, they know and we are going to be okay.’”

Lucimara Gomes said she’s been in contact with detectives from the Miami Gardens Police Department daily.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.