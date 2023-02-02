Man shot, injured in southwest Miami-Dade, police say

Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening.

According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, units responded around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting near the 10800 block of Southwest 216th Street.

Authorities said upon arrival, police discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

According to Thomas, the man was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

No other information has been released.