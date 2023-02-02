State crews continue to deal with hundreds of Hurricane Ian’s wrecked boats

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission teams continue to deal with the abandoned wrecked boats that Hurricane Ian left behind in the Gulf of Mexico.

Divers have been trying to identify what is left of sunken boats after Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall on Sept. 28 near Cayo Costa in Lee County.

The FWC recently estimated there are still over 300 in the water and some of these make boating dangerous. Many of these will have to be removed at the cost of taxpayers.

The FWC is also concerned that some of the vessels are capable of releasing contaminants such as hydraulic fluid into the ocean impacting the environment.