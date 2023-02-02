Thief caught on camera targeting cars at Doral condo complex

DORAL, Fla. – For the second time in weeks, residents say thieves have targeted a Doral condominium complex, leading to frustration and calls for more to be done among its residents.

Surveillance cameras captured a thief lifting a car cover off of a Corvette. It was just one stop of a busy night of break-ins inside the Las Brisas at Doral community overnight Thursday.

Residents said the crook targeted 15 vehicles and stole one of them.

“They were locked,” resident Daniel Cespedes said. “I don’t know how they opened it, but I just saw on YouTube there is a way to open it real easy.”

In the video, the man is seen walking away with what appears to be a duffle bag filled with stolen items before making his way inside a blue truck, taking his time a searching for valuables.

He then targets a silver SUV and a white car right next to it.

Resident Juan Zebatti said the thief made his way inside his wife’s Toyota Corolla.

“I know that we had important personal documents and we are concerned, this just happened last week,” Zebatti said. “It bothers me, but it also concerns me, because I have kids and what if we’re out and about and we too are robbed?”

Resident Ricardo Lopez said he’s upset after learning this is the second time thieves have targeted the neighborhood in just weeks.

While he said he’s fortunate he didn’t load his pricey bike in his truck Wednesday night, he and other residents say more needs to be done to keep their community safe.

“We have security from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., but looks like it isn’t working,” Lopez said.

An official with the Doral Police Department said officers are continuing to gather evidence and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.