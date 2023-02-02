VIDEO RELEASED: Body cam video shows man in security uniform pepper-spraying Lauderhill cop

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Tamarac man faces two felony charges after Lauderhill police say he pepper-sprayed one of the department’s officers during a traffic stop late Sunday night.

Tavaney Bodden, 44, is seen in police body camera video wearing a security uniform.

According to an arrest report, officers spotted Bodden driving erratically on Northwest 55th Avenue and pulled him over.

The report states Bodden exited his Toyota Corolla and “aggressively” approached the officer.

In the body camera video, released by Lauderhill police, the suspect is heard repeatedly saying “I’m not playing” and “I’m gonna mace you” as the officer demanded he put the pepper-spray away.

According to police, Bodden followed through on his threat as officers began to use a Taser on him.

Police arrested Bodden on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

He also earned three traffic citations, police said.