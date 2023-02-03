Divers search for victims after car goes into canal in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – A large police and fire rescue response was spotted in Sunrise Friday morning after a car went into a canal.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 10:30 a.m. as the vehicle was almost completely submerged in the canal in the 1600 block of Northwest 60th Avenue.

Sunrise police confirmed they were working a water rescue call in the area and said it appears the driver may have suffered a medical episode.

No other details were immediately released.

