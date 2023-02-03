Woman killed, man injured in rollover crash on I-95 in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Friday morning on Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road in northeast Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred near the ramp to head southbound on the highway. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene around 6 a.m. as the car was on its roof in the grass median with a yellow tarp nearby.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, a black Alfa Romeo sedan was heading south on I-95 when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, crashing into a traffic control box.

Camacho said the driver, identified only as an adult male, was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition. The passenger, identified only as an adult female, was also transported to the hospital, where she later died.

The entrance ramp to southbound I-95 from Ives Dairy Road is currently shutdown.

No other details were immediately released.