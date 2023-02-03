Man accused of running chop shop in Miami-Dade, police say

Elisha Alexander, 39, is facing charges of running a chop shop and grand theft.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of running a chop shop in Miami-Dade County, police say.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a residence near the 11000 block of Northwest 22nd Court after an orange Nissan Maxima equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.

Police said the signal led them to 39-year-old Elisha Alexander, who was working on a vehicle on the east side of his home when they arrived.

Authorities said that when they approached Alexander, he was in the process of removing a piece of the front bumper of a 2022 silver Nissan Maxima.

According to police, after further inspection of the vehicle, they noticed that the rear driver door was broken and shattered pieces of glass were visible on the rear seat.

After conducting a record check of the vehicle’s VIN number, police said the car was reported stolen out of Miami-Dade County on Jan. 26.

Detectives said they also found a 2020 black Infiniti Q50 with its sunroof shattered in the driveway of Alexander’s home.

Police said a record check of the second vehicle’s tag revealed that the Infiniti was reported stolen out of Hialeah on Jan.10.

Alexander was arrested on charges of operating a chop shop and grand theft, which is a second-degree felony.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for booking.