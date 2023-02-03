Miami-Dade County unveils new electric buses

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – We are getting our first look Miami-Dade County’s new electric buses.

Public transit is going green with 75 of these 40-foot-long battery-powered buses.

The county is also unveiling four new passenger shelters with new trash containers, bicycle racks and improved accessibility.

The mayor says the new fleet of electric buses is part of the county’s commitment to eco-friendly mass transit.

“And with this purchase, we are now one step closer to converting our entire county fleet to electric, which has been a major goal of our countywide climate action strategy,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday.

A total of 40 of the new buses are already in service and about 15 more are on their way.

Each has a range of 175 miles on a full charge, and they take about four hours to recharge.

With all 75 buses, it will be one of the largest EV fleets in the country, making up 10 percent of all county-owned vehicles.