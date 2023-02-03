‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online.

According to an arrest report, on Nov. 19, 2021, Latoya McCurdy confronted one of the victims outside a Family Dollar store on Northeast 54th Street in Little Haiti.

Police wrote that the victim told investigators she was waiting outside for a second person to finish paying in the store when McCurdy came up to her and asked: “Are you Milly sister?”

Officers said the victim responded “yes,” to which McCurdy replied: “Don’t be talking s--- about me on the Internet with your sister. I will beat your a--.”

“I don’t even know you like that!” police said the victim replied. “Get away from my car!”

After more arguing, McCurdy told her boyfriend “pass me the fire, bae,” the report stated. Her boyfriend then proceeded to pass her a green and black gun, which she pointed at the woman, telling her “I’ll take your life right now. I should kill you,” police wrote.

Police said the woman called the second victim and, after McCurdy fled, the pair followed her in her car.

The report states that once McCurdy noticed the two were following her, she turned around and pointed the gun at the pair and said “B----, you think this is a game? I’ll really kill you both.”

The victim then stopped and waited for police, the report states.

On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Police Department’s Felony Apprehension Team arrested McCurdy at her home in the West Little River area of northwest Miami-Dade.

She faced two felony charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and was in custody on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.