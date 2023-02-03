Police: Man turns truck into weapon, tries to kill 2 men, destroys store in Fort Lauderdale

Charles Flaherty is facing two counts of attempted murder and criminal mischief in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Charles Flaherty implied he acted in self-defense, but detectives say witness testimony and surveillance video show otherwise.

Corrections officers have been holding Flaherty without bond at the North Broward Bureau since Fort Lauderdale police officers arrested him nearly a week ago for attempted murder.

Fort Lauderdale police officers reported stopping Flaherty, 56, on Jan. 13, while he was in a Ford F450 that had crashed into a store. Flaherty was combative, but police officers noticed that he had suffered stab wounds and tried to help him, records show.

Fire Rescue personnel took Flaherty to Broward Health Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, police said.

After watching surveillance video of how Flaherty was injured, Detective Michael Muccino requested an arrest warrant on Jan. 19 accusing Flaherty of turning his Ford into “a weapon,” records show.

Flaherty used his truck to taunt two men and stopped short of striking them, so when he was getting out of the truck one of them stabbed him, according to police.

Flaherty got back into his truck and crashed it into the store at the Marina Discount Beverage, at 2705 SW 15 Ave., four times — trapping a cashier, damaging display racks, refrigerators, and the front of the roof of the building, and ripping apart the cargo area, according to police.

While trying to get away, Flaherty also crashed his truck into a concrete wall and damaged a water line, according to the arrest report. Police officers later arrested him on Jan. 27 and he appeared in court on Jan. 28. He is facing two counts of attempted murder and criminal mischief.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.