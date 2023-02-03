Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder.

It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, a preliminary investigation revealed Marcus Lumsdon, 37, was shot multiple times in front of an apartment complex.

Deputies said a witness told them that a verbal altercation occurred between Lumsdon and other people in the area.

A witness told deputies that a man had been shot during the altercation.

St. Louis said BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and Lumsdon was transported to Broward Health North where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Det. Kristina Luna at 954-321-4356 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects.