Broward County Public Schools names Teacher of the Year

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools named their teacher of the year on Friday evening.

The honor went to pre-K teacher Haley Shurack of Tropical Elementary School in Plantation.

Shurack works with children who are deaf and hard of hearing.

During the ceremony, held at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Shurack said that building trusting and positive relationships with her students and their families is a key component of effective instruction.

Shurack has worked for BCPS for three and a half years.

The district says the Teacher of the Year program “honors outstanding classroom teachers who inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to excel. Through their contributions, we have made significant progress in student achievement.”

The other finalists for the award were: Dr. Danielle Bradley from Coral Glades High School, Otto Rodriguez from South Broward High School, Lashaundra Williams from Hallandale High School and Jennifer Wilson from Tequesta Trace Middle School.