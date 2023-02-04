Florida Keys man found with cocaine after breaking into home, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. – A 31-year-old Marathon man was arrested Friday for breaking into a residence, damaging property and refusing to leave, deputies said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Domanic Ocasio is facing charges of burglary, battery, damage to property and possession of cocaine.

Linhardt said deputies were called to 66th Street in Marathon around 10:45 p.m. after Ocasio became violent with another victim while he was watching tv.

Authorities said after the victim forced Ocasio out of his home, he then broke a window, a door and several other items while chasing the victim.

Deputies say Ocasio shoved and pushed the victim during the altercation.

According to Linhardt, Ocasio had a small baggie with cocaine inside at the time of his arrest.

He was taken to a nearby jail.